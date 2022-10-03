Update: Police ID 17-year-old killed in shooting at McLain homecoming game

Police have identified the teenager killed Friday at McLain High School, with three others reportedly injured after several shots were fired during a homecoming game.

Terron Yarbrough, 17, was pronounced dead at the scene. Another 17-year-old who was shot was stabilized after being transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Tulsa Police shared additional information Monday that two other victims, a 20-year-old female and a 9-year-old female, also were injured in the shooting. Detectives discovered those victims at a local hospital, where they were treated and released.

McLain, at 4929 N. Peoria Ave., hosted Miami High School; the superintendent has said the district will seek to suspend further activity with McLain in Tulsa.

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin on Monday said further details could jeopardize the ongoing investigation. Officers on Friday were unsuccessful in their search for a suspect, believed to be a 17-year-old.

Police have asked those with information helpful to the investigation to come forward. The Tulsa Police Department's nonemergency number is 918-596-9222.

Classes at McLain are canceled, but students were offered grief counseling early Monday at the school.