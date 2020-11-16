Update: Police clear apartment, find no one inside after nearly six-hour operation

Tulsa Police responding to reports of a barricaded and possibly armed subject at an east Tulsa apartment have cleared the unit and found no one inside.

Officers from the agency's Special Operations Team began assembling about 7:30 a.m. in the 7600 block of East 21st Street.

Officer Jeanne Pierce, TPD spokeswoman, said officers first arrived about 5:30 a.m., when a witness reported seeing a man drag a woman into the apartment.

A woman and another male occupant of the apartment came out of the unit earlier in the morning, Pierce said.

"We were able to safely remove the hostage," police said in a social media post after 9:15 a.m., "and we are still working on getting the suspect into custody."

The criminal history of the man remaining inside the apartment is what drew the response from the Special Operations Team, Pierce said, adding he has felony warrants for gun charges.

Pepper balls were deployed into the unit about six hours into the operation, when officers determined the subject was not inside the apartment.

This is a developing story. Check back at tulsaworld.com for updates.

