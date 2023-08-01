Update (11 a.m. Tuesday): A police car is parked in the center lane of 71st Street where crumbed pavement was visible just east of Harvard.

Buckled pavement has caused city crews to shut down the eastbound lanes of 71st Street east of Mingo Road and the inside southbound lane of Southwest Boulevard in the 1600 block and detour traffic around the closures.

The damage is “likely heat related,” according to a news release the city of Tulsa issued Monday about the 71st Street closure.

Repairs have begun, that release states, with the goal of having 71st’s two outside lanes open by Tuesday afternoon and the center lane in the next day or two.

The buckling pavement on Southwest Boulevard is north of the railroad tracks. That closure is until further notice, the city said in a separate press release.

Dangerous heat is expected to continue this week, with the National Weather Service in Tulsa forecasting heat index values up to 111 degrees Tuesday. Heat warnings remain in effect. <&rule>







