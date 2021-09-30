Update: Over 1,000 customers without power near Tulsa Fairgrounds

According to National Weather Service in Tulsa, the risk is limited Thursday afternoon for severe storms and damaging winds. Forecasters say they'll be on the lookout for the development of an organized cluster or line of storms.

"If this does indeed occur, locally heavy rainfall would also be possible," the hazardous weather forecast for eastern Oklahoma states. "The flash flood threat will be limited by the dry ground conditions and also by expected progressive nature to any heavy rains."

National Weather Service's Thursday forecast includes a 56% chance for showers and storms in Tulsa from midmorning through early evening. Wind gusts could exceed 20 mph up to 50 mph with the strongest storms, according to forecasters. Threats from these storms are expected to be limited to locally heavy rainfall and frequent lightning strikes.

Early-morning storms are also in the forecast for Friday, though severe weather is not expected.

Extended forecast from National Weather Service Tulsa

Thursday: 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, high near 84. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.