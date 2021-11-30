Update: OSU Medical Center reopened after no biohazard found; suspect in custody

A suspect is in custody after falsely claiming he had brought ricin into the OSU Medical Center, causing the downtown hospital to close temporarily early Tuesday.

Officials first report a potential biohazard was brought in around 9 a.m. Firefighters and local law enforcement at the scene indicated the suspect claimed to have left ricin at OSU Medical Center. Later, hazardous materials teams determined the individual's claim was false; no biohazard was found, according to the hospital.

The hospital reports all areas have been thoroughly cleaned.

