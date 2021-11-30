 Skip to main content
Update: OSU Medical Center reopened after no biohazard found; suspect in custody
  • Updated
  • 0
Tulsa firefighters prepare to enter the OSU Medical Center in Tulsa early Tuesday after a man brought in a container and claimed it to be ricin.

A suspect is in custody after falsely claiming he had brought ricin into the OSU Medical Center, causing the downtown hospital to close temporarily early Tuesday.

Officials first report a potential biohazard was brought in around 9 a.m. Firefighters and local law enforcement at the scene indicated the suspect claimed to have left ricin at OSU Medical Center. Later, hazardous materials teams determined the individual's claim was false; no biohazard was found, according to the hospital.

The hospital reports all areas have been thoroughly cleaned.

This story is developing and has been updated. Check tulsaworld.com as further information becomes available.

A man dropped a container of what he said was ricin on the counter early Tuesday at OSU Medical Center in downtown Tulsa. Tulsa Fire Department and local law enforcement responded to the scene; hazmat crews removed the container for testing.
Tulsa firefighters prepare to enter the OSU Medical Center in Tulsa early Tuesday after a man brought in a container and claimed it to be ricin.
A man dropped a container of what he said was ricin on the counter early Tuesday at OSU Medical Center in downtown Tulsa. Tulsa Fire Department and local law enforcement responded to the scene; hazmat crews removed the container for testing.
