Update: ORU athlete dies in crash near 71st and Yale, Tulsa police say

Tulsa police have identified the victim of a fatal crash near 71st and Yale that saw bystanders trying to help extract the driver from a vehicle engulfed in flames.

Officers responded after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday to the scene where an eastbound SUV reportedly struck a silver Nissan stopped at a red light, according to Tulsa police public information officer Danny Bean.

The car was struck, pushed through the intersection, burst into flames and then spun around, coming to a stop against a wall and leaving the driver pinned, Bean said.

Bystanders attempted to use rocks to break the car's windows but were ultimately unable to assist as the Nissan quickly became fully engulfed, police said in a social media post.

The driver, identified by police as Eugene Quaynor, was pronounced dead on the scene. He was the only occupant of the Nissan.

The SUV driver is in police custody at the hospital, Bean said. Alcohol is suspected as a cause of the crash, police said.

"After a thorough investigation and toxicology report, charges against the driver who caused the crash will be recommended to the District Attorney's office," according to TPD.

According to Oral Roberts University, Quaynor is a student and a captain on the soccer team. Tulsa police said he was a Ghana native, and the school assisted authorities in alerting his family to the fatal crash.