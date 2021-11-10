Update: Nearly 1,800 still without power after confirmed tornado Wednesday night

Update 7:45 p.m.: The tornado warning for east-central Tulsa County has been canceled, but the warnings for southeastern Rogers and northwestern Wagoner counties are still in effect.

A flood advisory has also been issued to last until 10:15 p.m. for Tulsa, Creek, Okmulgee, Osage, Rogers and Wagoner counties.

Update 7:40 p.m.: The National Weather Service said as of 7:34 p.m., the tornado near Catoosa is still on the ground.

Possible locations in its path include Catoosa, Inola, Broken Arrow, Verdigris and Tiawah.

The tornado is radar confirmed, forecasters said.

The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado three miles southwest of Catoosa moving at 50 miles per hour.

NWS issued a tornado warning for east-central Tulsa County, southwestern Rogers County and northwestern Wagoner County.

The warning was issued at 7:19 p.m. and will last at least until 8 p.m.

Tornado sirens across Tulsa are going off as a storm with the potential to produce tornadoes moves through the Tulsa metro area.

Possible locations in the path of the storm include Tulsa International Airport and Catoosa.

