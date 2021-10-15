Update: Muskogee Turnpike reopened following crash

Update 10:30 a.m.: The westbound lanes of the Muskogee Turnpike have been reopened following a Friday morning crash.

The road was closed about two hours from 7:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol

The westbound lanes of the Muskogee Turnpike just east of Broken Arrow were closed Friday morning due to a crash.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol closed the road about 7:15 a.m. There is no estimated time of reopening, and there were no additional details available on the crash.

Google traffic maps indicated the crash occurred between South 275th East Avenue and Evans Road, near the South 241st Avenue bridge.

This is a developing story. Check back with tulsaworld.com for updates.

