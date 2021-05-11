Update: Muskogee 8-year-old found safe

Update: The 8-year-old boy taken from a Muskogee bus stop has been found safe.

Comanche County deputies reportedly found Jaiden Johnson in Lawton while making contact with his noncustodial mother, Temicah Simpson. She was taken into custody, according to a police news release.

Oklahomans are advised to be on the lookout for an 8-year-old Muskogee boy police say was taken from a bus stop.

Police issued an Amber Alert early Tuesday for Jaiden Johnson after his noncustodial mother, Temicah Simpson, reportedly picked him up Monday evening from a bus stop on South 30th Street.

Jaiden's custodial father told police Simpson came to the bus stop after school and told Jaiden and his 11-year-old sister to get into her car. His sister refused, but Jaiden obliged, according to a police news release.

Simpson, 39, "appears to be having some kind of mental breakdown," and investigators worry she will not take Jaiden to weekly treatments that are medically necessary for his kidney disorder, the alert states. They believe Jaiden to be in imminent danger.