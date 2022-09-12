Update: Multiple agencies searching after toddler reported missing from Okemah area

Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police are asking the public for help as they try to find a toddler reported missing from his Okemah-area home early Monday.
A photo was shared on social media of 2-year-old Ares Muse.
He was last seen around 1:30 a.m. Monday in black footie pajamas with orange and green dinosaurs, according to a news release from Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
At least a dozen local law enforcement agencies have responded to assist with the search, according to investigators.
"At this time investigators do not believe this to be an abduction," according to OHP.
Those with information are asked to call Lighthorse Police, 918-732-7800.