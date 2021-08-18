 Skip to main content
Update: Motorist killed in Broken Arrow crash identified; Elm Place reopened
A woman was killed in a head-on collision with a tractor-trailer in Broken Arrow on Wednesday, police reported.

The crash occurred before 6:45 a.m. at the intersection of Elm Place and Greeley Street. 

Taylor Thesenvitz, 34, was driving a 2010 Mitsubishi Galant south on Elm Place when the car veered left of center and struck the northbound truck, according to a release from the Broken Arrow Police Department.

Thesenvitz was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Elm Place was closed for several hours as police collected evidence.

