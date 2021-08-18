 Skip to main content
Update: Motorist killed in Broken Arrow crash; Elm south of Kenosha remains closed
  • Updated
A fatal crash involving a semi-tractor trailer rig has closed Elm Place in Broken Arrow for several hours, police say.

According to a release from Broken Arrow Police Department, the crash occurred before 6:45 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Elm Place and Greeley Street.

According to Officer Chris Walker, one individual in a white sedan was killed.

"The closure is expected to last several hours and have severe traffic delays," the police news release says. "Please find alternative routes and avoid the area to allow our first responders to investigate the collision safely."

Check tulsaworld.com for updates to this developing story.

