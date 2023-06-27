Kirsten Lang
Tulsa World
National Weather Service Tulsa is tracking the threat of severe thunderstorms Tuesday along the Oklahoma and Kansas state line with "strong damaging winds likely" and the potential for golf ball-sized hail.
After morning showers and storms move through Tulsa County, chances decreased for afternoon and evening storms.
"Recent storm damage has left many trees weakened across the region, and additional damage is possible with stronger winds," the National Weather Service Tulsa report reads. A few hundred residents have remained without power since the June 18 storms that resulted in a historic 100 mph wind advisory from NWS Tulsa. Late Tuesday morning, the number of outages rose above 1,500, according to PSO.
Efforts to restore power across the city Tuesday could be affected by a cluster of strong thunderstorms likely later in the morning, with the potential for heavy rainfall and dangerous lightning.
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect through 1 p.m. for southeastern Oklahoma, with most of the storm development affecting Okmulgee, McIntosh and Pittsburg counties. Wind gusts in these storms may reach around 80 mph, and ping pong ball–size is possible.
A few stronger storms moved through southern Tulsa County this morning. This brought on a bit more cloud coverage. And with lingering clouds possible, the afternoon highs may be slightly cooler than previously forecasted.
Areas that begin to see clearing skies will experience hot and humid conditions and Tuesday afternoon with heat index values may reach 105 to 110 degrees.
An EMSA Medical Heat Alert remains in effect through Friday; 31 patients with heat-related symptoms have been hospitalized since the alert was issued June 19.
Photos: See the aftermath as high winds devastate the Tulsa area last weekend
Peoria utility lines
A utility worker looks out in the rain as his bucket moves past damaged poles along Peoria Avenue over the Broken Arrow Expressway on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Peoria utility lines
Crews of line workers move a snapped utility pole near 13th Street and the Broken Arrow Expressway as rain comes down on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
Peoria utility lines
A utility worker talks on a radio near a snapped pole as crews repair utility lines and install new poles along Peoria Avenue over the Broken Arrow Expressway on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
Peoria utility lines
A utility worker looks out towards Peoria Avenue as his bucket is lowered as crews repair utility lines and install new poles along Peoria Avenue over the Broken Arrow Expressway as rain falls on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Peoria utility lines
Crews of line workers move a snapped utility pole from Sunday morning's storm near 13th Street and the Broken Arrow Expressway as rain comes down on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Peoria utility lines
Line workers in boom trucks and on the street work to replace broken utility poles and lines as rain moves in on Peoria Avenue over the Broken Arrow Expressway on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
Peoria utility lines
Line workers in boom trucks and on the street work to replace broken utility poles and lines as rain moves in on Peoria Avenue over the Broken Arrow Expressway on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
Peoria utility lines
Crews of line workers repair utility lines and install new poles along Peoria Avenue near the Broken Arrow Expressway on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Peoria utility lines
Crews of line workers repair utility lines and install new poles along Peoria Avenue near the Broken Arrow Expressway on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Peoria utility lines
Crews of line workers repair utility lines and install new poles along Peoria Avenue near the Broken Arrow Expressway on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
Peoria utility lines
Crews of line workers repair utility lines and install new poles along Peoria Avenue near the Broken Arrow Expressway on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
Peoria utility lines
Crews of line workers repair utility lines and install new poles along Peoria Avenue near the Broken Arrow Expressway on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
Tulsa storm damage
A steeple at Holy Family Cathedral is missing its crucifix after it was damaged during Saturday night's storm on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Tulsa storm damage
Roofing tiles are damaged on steeples at Holy Family Cathedral after Saturday night's storm on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Tulsa storm damage
Kyle Bennett of Standby Personnel pushes a wheelbarrow of bricks away from a collapsed section of the Liberty Towers parking garage wall that fell during Saturday night's storm on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Tulsa storm damage
Vehicles wait in line for gasoline at the QuikTrip gas station at the intersection of Lewis Avenue and 15th Street on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Tulsa storm damage
A power pole rests on a billboard after it was damaged during Saturday night's storm on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Tulsa storm damage
Electrical lines hang over the Broken Arrow Expressway after power poles were damaged during Saturday night's storm on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Tulsa storm damage
Electrical lines hang over the Broken Arrow Expressway after power poles were damaged during Saturday night's storm on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Tulsa storm damage
A fallen tree from during Saturday night's storm lays across 13th Street on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Tulsa storm damage
A fallen tree from during Saturday night's storm lays across Quincy Avenue near 13th Street over a parked car on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Tulsa storm damage
Faustino Amador with Up With Trees moves a tree branch across Boulder Avenue to be thrown into a wood chipper as crews clean up debris from Saturday night's storm on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Tulsa storm damage
Damaged vehicles sit parked near a collapsed section of the Liberty Towers parking garage wall that fell during Saturday night's storm on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Tulsa storm damage
Electrical lines hang over the intersection of 13th Street and Peoria Avenue after power poles were damaged during Saturday night's storm on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Tulsa storm damage
Electrical lines hang over the Broken Arrow Expressway after power poles were damaged during Saturday night's storm on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Tulsa storm damage
Downed electrical lines damaged during Saturday night's storm wrap around a Peoria Avenue street sign no 13th Street on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Tulsa storm damage
Damaged vehicles sit parked near a collapsed section of the Liberty Towers parking garage wall that fell during Saturday night's storm on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Tulsa storm damage
Damaged vehicles sit parked near a collapsed section of the Liberty Towers parking garage wall that fell during Saturday night's storm on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Tulsa storm damage
Daniel Geary with Up With Trees uses a leaf blower to clear the sidewalk along Boulder Avenue as crews clean up debris from Saturday night's storm on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Tulsa storm damage
A steeple at Holy Family Cathedral is missing its crucifix after it was damaged during Saturday night's storm on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Tulsa storm damage
Vehicles wait in line for gasoline at the QuikTrip gas station at the intersection of Lewis Avenue and 15th Street on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Tulsa storm damage
A fallen tree from during Saturday night's storm lays across Quincy Avenue near 13th Street over a parked car on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Tulsa storm damage
Robert Fry with Up With Trees, center left, guides beaches into a wood chipper on Boulder Avenue as Faustino Amador moves more branches from Saturday night's storm on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Tulsa storm damage
Augustus Whitney of Standby Personnel stands near a collapsed section of the Liberty Towers parking garage wall that fell during Saturday night's storm on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Tulsa storm damage
Electrical lines hang over the Broken Arrow Expressway after power poles were damaged during Saturday night's storm on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Storm
Dawn Borchert sleeps in her front yard in a neighborhood near 11th Street and Lewis Ave. Tuesday, June 20, 2023 in Tulsa, Ok. Borchert has been without power since the weekend storms and slept in a tent over night but moved outside to cool off in the morning.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Storm
Kristin Campbell fuels her car up at sunrise at the Murphy USA station at Walmart Tuesday, June 20, 2023 in Owasso, Ok. Campbell drove to work early to make sure she could get gas.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Storm
A man walks past downed powerlines on Peoria Ave. and 14th Street Tuesday, June 20, 2023 in Tulsa, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Storm
A utility crew works on downed powerlines near 21st Street and Boulder Ave. Tuesday, June 20, 2023 in Tulsa, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Storms
Bottom Left: Tonya Farr (left) helps her daughter Casey Johnson salvage items from her car after a tree fell on it at Easton Place and Tacoma Avenue on Sunday.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Charging Station
Charging station near 41st street and Cincinnati avenue Monday, June 19, 2023 Tulsa, OK
Karlie Boothe, Tulsa World
Lamp Post Repair
Workers repair lamp post at Denver and 12th street Monday, June 19, 2023 Tulsa, OK
Karlie Boothe, Tulsa World
Blown Over Stoplight
The stoplight on 8th and Boulder was damaged in the storm Monday, June 19, 2023 Tulsa, OK
Karlie Boothe, Tulsa World
Utility Crew
Utility Crew works at 5th and Rockford Monday, June 19, 2023 Tulsa, OK
Karlie Boothe, Tulsa World
Liberty Towers
Worker picks cinderblocks off of cars parked at Liberty Towers Monday, June 19, 2023 Tulsa, OK
Karlie Boothe, Tulsa World
Storm Damage
A fallen tree near Riverside and 61st street Monday, June 19, 2023 Tulsa, OK
Karlie Boothe, Tulsa World
Cooling Station
Lacy Community center held the City of Tulsa's cooling station ran by Red Cross Monday, June 19, 2023 Tulsa, OK
Karlie Boothe, Tulsa World
Cooling Station
Eugene Harris and his wife sit at Lacy Community center's cooling station Monday, June 19, 2023 Tulsa, OK
Karlie Boothe, Tulsa World
Storms
A large tree lies on the road in Woodward Park on Sunday after falling in overnight storms.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Storms
Courtney Chambers stands at the intersection of 37th Street and Quincy Avenue amid storm damage on Sunday. Chambers lives across the street, and her home was spared from major damage.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Storms
Pedestrians view a large tree that fell at Woodward Park in overnight storms.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Storms
A broken utility pole dangles from powerlines at Fifth Street and Utica Avenue on Sunday following severe storms overnight.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Storms
Tiffany Garrett views storm damage at her home and to her car at Tacoma Avenue and Edison Street in Tulsa on Sunday.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Storms
Pedestrians view a large tree that was uprooted in Woodward Park by overnight storms Sunday.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Storms
Daniel Jones with Tulsa Urban Lawns trims a damaged tree at N. Waco Ave. and W. Haskell Pl. Sunday, June 18, 2023 in Tulsa, Ok.
Storms
An uprooted tree lies on an SUV at W. Easton Pl. and N. Tacoma Ave. Sunday, June 18, 2023 in Tulsa, Ok.
Storms
A large tree lies on the ground in The Arboretum at Woodward Park after falling in overnight storms Sunday, June 18, 2023 in Tulsa, Ok.
Storm Cleanup
Utility crews stage at the Tulsa Fairgrounds Monday, June 19, 2023 in Tulsa, Ok.
Storm Cleanup
A car navigates the 3200 block of S. Harvard Ave. around downed powerlines Monday in Tulsa.
Photo by Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Storm Cleanup
A tree lies in a front yard and on top of a house at 13th Street and Gary Avenue on Monday in Tulsa.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Storm Cleanup
BPTrees’ Brady Paselk (left) and Roger Spexarth work to get multiple trees off a home at 13th Street and Gary Avenue on Monday.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Storm Cleanup
Roger Spexarth, of Wichita, works to get multiple trees off a home at 13th Street and Gary Avenue on Monday in Tulsa. Spexarth was working with a crew from BPTrees.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Storm
A fuel truck driver with Dupre Logistics delivers gas at sunrise to the Murphy USA station at Walmart Tuesday, June 20, 2023 in Owasso, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
