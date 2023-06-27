National Weather Service Tulsa is tracking the threat of severe thunderstorms Tuesday along the Oklahoma and Kansas state line with "strong damaging winds likely" and the potential for golf ball-sized hail.

After morning showers and storms move through Tulsa County, chances decreased for afternoon and evening storms.

"Recent storm damage has left many trees weakened across the region, and additional damage is possible with stronger winds," the National Weather Service Tulsa report reads. A few hundred residents have remained without power since the June 18 storms that resulted in a historic 100 mph wind advisory from NWS Tulsa. Late Tuesday morning, the number of outages rose above 1,500, according to PSO.

Efforts to restore power across the city Tuesday could be affected by a cluster of strong thunderstorms likely later in the morning, with the potential for heavy rainfall and dangerous lightning.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect through 1 p.m. for southeastern Oklahoma, with most of the storm development affecting Okmulgee, McIntosh and Pittsburg counties. Wind gusts in these storms may reach around 80 mph, and ping pong ball–size is possible.

A few stronger storms moved through southern Tulsa County this morning. This brought on a bit more cloud coverage. And with lingering clouds possible, the afternoon highs may be slightly cooler than previously forecasted.

Areas that begin to see clearing skies will experience hot and humid conditions and Tuesday afternoon with heat index values may reach 105 to 110 degrees.

An EMSA Medical Heat Alert remains in effect through Friday; 31 patients with heat-related symptoms have been hospitalized since the alert was issued June 19.

