Update: More rain on the way, flash flood watch through Tuesday afternoon

Update: A flash flood watch is in effect for Tulsa, Creek, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Wagoner, Muskogee and McIntosh counties until 1 p.m Tuesday as heavy rains continue to roll through eastern Oklahoma.
Oklahoma Mesonet data shows a band of heavy rain that drenched the Interstate 40 corridor south of Tulsa, with most gauges between Oklahoma City and the Arkansas state line showing more than 4 inches of rain in the past 24 hours. Tulsa reportedly received 1.39 inches in the past 24 hours.
Multiple rounds of heavy rain will continue Tuesday morning, with widespread amounts between 1 and 3 inches, with 5 inches of rain possible in localized areas. However, unlike Monday, the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center in Norman has much of the state under only a "marginal" risk of severe weather Tuesday.
Severe weather was forecast with thunderstorms in the region, and most of northeast Oklahoma was under a severe thunderstorm watch until late Monday evening as noisy, drenching storms moved through.
Multiple severe thunderstorm warnings were issued throughout the state Monday evening, and though there were several reports of hail and damaging winds, there were no confirmed reports of tornadoes as of Tuesday morning.
The unsettled weather patterns are expected to persist through Wednesday, including multiple rounds of thunderstorms, heavy rainfall and potential for flash flooding.
Temperatures are expected to reach highs in the low to mid 80s on Tuesday and through the week, with overnight lows dipping into the mid-to-upper 60s.