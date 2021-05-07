 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Update: Missing man found; silver alert canceled
0 comments

Update: Missing man found; silver alert canceled

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
050821-tul-nws-gautney-gary

Gautney

 Tulsa Police Department

Update: Tulsa police said they have found Gary Gautney and he is being reunited with his family.

Tulsa Police are searching for Gary Gautney, who was last see walking west on East 23rd street toward South Garnett Road. 

Police said he was walking to the Burger King at 21st and South Garnett Road. 

Gautney is a described as a 6-foot-1 white male with blue eyes and gray/black hair and beard. Authorities indicated that he also suffers from dementia.  Police said he walks with a cane and was wearing a black Harley Davidson shirt, blue jeans, and black slip on shoes. 

Police ask anyone with information about Gautney's whereabouts to call 911.

jacob.factor@tulsaworld.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden: Economy rebuild is 'a marathon', not sprint

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News