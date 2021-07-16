 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Update: Missing Cleveland toddler found
0 Comments

Update: Missing Cleveland toddler found

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Update 4:30 p.m.: The missing boy has been found safely and returned to his family, officials said.

The Pawnee County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 3-year-old boy last seen at his family home in Cleveland.

The boy was last seen in the 300 block of South Happy Valley Road south of the Cimarron Turnpike (U.S. 412) near Cowskin Bay on Keystone Lake, said Nick Mahoney with the Pawnee County Sheriff's Office.

He was last seen wearing a red shirt, khaki shorts and camo boots, Mahoney said. The boy walked away from the house while playing with his siblings.

Helicopter and K-9 units are searching the area for the boy, said Mahoney.

Anyone with information about the boy's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Pawnee County Sheriff's Office at 918-762-2565.

jacob.factor@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden: Virus disinformation is 'killing people'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News