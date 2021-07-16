Update: Missing Cleveland toddler found

Update 4:30 p.m.: The missing boy has been found safely and returned to his family, officials said.

The Pawnee County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 3-year-old boy last seen at his family home in Cleveland.

The boy was last seen in the 300 block of South Happy Valley Road south of the Cimarron Turnpike (U.S. 412) near Cowskin Bay on Keystone Lake, said Nick Mahoney with the Pawnee County Sheriff's Office.

He was last seen wearing a red shirt, khaki shorts and camo boots, Mahoney said. The boy walked away from the house while playing with his siblings.

Helicopter and K-9 units are searching the area for the boy, said Mahoney.

Anyone with information about the boy's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Pawnee County Sheriff's Office at 918-762-2565.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.