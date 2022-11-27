 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Update: Missing 10-year-old girl found safe

Jamya Johnson - missing

Jamya Johnson

Update: The missing 10-year-old girl has been found and is safe, Tulsa police said.

Tulsa police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing child.

Jamya Johnson, 10, was last seen about 10:45 a.m. Sunday walking in the area of 4600 North Trenton Avenue.

She is described as 4-foot-7 and 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white nightgown with red around the collar and gray sweatpants.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the child is asked to call the Tulsa police non-emergency number, 918-596-9222.

