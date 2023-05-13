UPDATE 10:03 p.m.: Officials say that due to lightning strikes in the area, the rest of Mayfest will be canceled for the night and artist Meshell Ndegeocello will not be performing.

Mayfest will resume on on Sunday at 11 a.m.

UPDATE 7:43 p.m.: Officials have stated that activities will resume at 8 p.m. as there have been no recorded lightning strikes within the safety parameter.

Original story text below:

Mayfest in downtown Tulsa has been suspended due to inclement weather, the organization has stated.

"Due to lightning in the area, Mayfest has suspended activities. Please seek shelter immediately." event organizers posted in a tweet.

Organizers said their weather protocol states that the event will remain suspended until weather experts advise the lightning is outside the 10 mile radius and no strikes have occurred in the radius for 30 minutes.