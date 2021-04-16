Update: Man who fell to death at downtown Tulsa construction site is identified

A man apparently fell to his death at a downtown Tulsa construction site on Friday, Tulsa police said.

Abel Garcia, a 52-year-old construction worker, was working on the 11th floor of a structure at Detroit Avenue and Cameron Street when he fell through a wooden catwalk and landed on a fifth floor concrete pad, Sgt. Micheal Elliott said.

Elliott said it was unclear whether the catwalk broke under Garcia or he fell through an existing hole.

Most of the other workers were sent home for the rest of the day, Elliott said, but several workers remained as medical examiner personnel arrived at the scene.

Grim-faced, they looked up toward the 11th floor as heavy rain began to pour. A few later helped carry Garcia's gurney toward a hearse.

The building was meant to be WPX's headquarters before Oklahoma City-based Devon Energy purchased the company, which will relocate to the capital.