Update: Man sought for questioning in Broken Arrow double homicide turns self in

A man sought for questioning in a Broken Arrow double homicide turned himself in to authorities Sunday night, BA police said.

U.S. Marshals were needing help locating wanted fugitive Denim Lee Blount, 18, the Broken Arrow Police Department announced Sunday on its Facebook page.

Blount "is in custody and is being booked into the Tulsa County Jail," according to an update posted Sunday night on the page.

Blount has a warrant out of Tulsa County for second-degree rape, and also has a federal warrant for shooting with intent to kill on an attempted car jacking he was involved in recently, BA police said in the Facebook post.

The post also included a photo of him.

Blount was also wanted for questioning in the double homicide in Broken Arrow in which two people were found dead Thursday morning with apparent trauma at Haikey Creek Park.