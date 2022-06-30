 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Update: Man dead after crashing wave runner on Lake Eufaula

The body of a man who went missing was found in Lake Eufaula, according to Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris.

Phillip Allan Williams, 26, was last seen on a wave runner at the lake Wednesday afternoon. His body was found by a fisherman around 9:20 a.m. Thursday morning, Morris said.

While southbound at a high speed from Area 51 Marina, Williams' wave runner reportedly struck the west shoreline, according to investigators. Limited visibility and speed were cited as the cause of the crash.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers from the agency's Marine Enforcement Division investigated along with Army Corps of Engineers and Oklahoma Park Rangers, according to a news release.

Williams reportedly was wearing a personal flotation device.

