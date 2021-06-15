Update: Man comes down from overhead sign; I-244 back open

Update 4:30 p.m.: Interstate 244 is back open in both directions, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

Update 4:00 p.m.: Tulsa police said the man found sitting on the I-244 overhead sign has safely come down after nearly seven hours.

The unidentified man is being transported to a Tulsa hospital for evaluation, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Department of Transportation officials are currently at the scene as a precaution and to make repairs. The portion of I-244 still impacted by the incident remains closed.

Law enforcement officials have responded to reports of a man sitting on an overhead sign on the southwest corner of the Inner Dispersal Loop.

The sign is on Interstate 244 near the 17th Street/Southwest Boulevard exit.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, I-244 eastbound to I-244 southbound as well as I-244 northbound to I-444 westbound will be closed as authorities respond to the scene.

A platform was being transported to the scene around 9:30 a.m. for a Tulsa Police negotiator to make contact with the man, according to Tulsa Fire dispatch.

This story is developing. Check tulsaworld.com for updates.