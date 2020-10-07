Update: Man arrested after woman, girl killed in shooting at north Tulsa home

Police have arrested a man in connection to the fatal shooting of a woman and girl in a north Tulsa home early Wednesday morning.

Howard Peeples, 37, was reportedly arrested in the 3100 block of North Hartford without incident about 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Peeples was arrested on two complaints of murder, according to a news release, and no other suspects are outstanding.

Officers responded to a call near 500 E. Tecumseh Street about 4:30 a.m. where an adult female victim was found with a juvenile female victim, according to Lt. Brandon Watkins of TPD's homicide unit.

Several children also found inside the home, including two infants, were unharmed, Watkins said.

Peeples had received a suspended sentence after a 2015 conviction following a guilty plea of child abuse by injury, online court records show.

This story is developing. Check tulsaworld.com for updates.

