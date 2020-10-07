Update: Man arrested after woman, girl killed in shooting at north Tulsa home

Police have arrested a man in connection to the fatal shooting of a woman and girl in a north Tulsa home early Wednesday morning.
Howard Peeples, 37, was reportedly arrested in the 3100 block of North Hartford without incident about 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Peeples was arrested on two complaints of murder, according to a news release, and no other suspects are outstanding.
Officers responded to a call near 500 E. Tecumseh Street about 4:30 a.m. where an adult female victim was found with a juvenile female victim, according to Lt. Brandon Watkins of TPD's homicide unit.
Several children also found inside the home, including two infants, were unharmed, Watkins said.
Peeples had received a suspended sentence after a 2015 conviction following a guilty plea of child abuse by injury, online court records show.
Support Local Journalism
This story is developing. Check tulsaworld.com for updates.
Featured video: Early voting will be at ONEOK Field, says Tulsa County Election Board secretary
Featured gallery: Meet 59 adoptable dogs and cats looking for love
Harold
Fonzi
Thelma
Millie
Sage
Josey
Redd
Riggs
Kat
June
Mila
Monkey
Buster
Tallulah
Sara
Little Mama
Diego
Precious
Dora
Brownie
Opal
Josie
Pink Floyd and Willow
Dolly
Coco
Dean
Sitka
Cricket
Eleanor
Sammie
Valerie
Jazzy
Mr. Heckles
Oakley
Nila
Johnny
Samus
Lady
Boo
Thunder
Carlos
Rocco
Samson
Shelby
Crosby
Gypsy
Lupen
Nash
Gizmo
Percy
Ashe
Pudge
Delilah
Markie
Bruno
Buddy
Archie
Star
Wallace
Join a growing group of Oklahomans who believe in supporting local journalism
Broken Arrow man credits weight loss to 10,000 miles of dog walks
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.