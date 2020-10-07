Update: Man arrested after girlfriend, girlfriend's niece killed in shooting at north Tulsa home

A man was arrested in connection with the deaths of a woman and a teenage girl at a north Tulsa home Wednesday after a witness reported watching him shoot a family member.
Howard Peeples II is held without bond in the Tulsa County jail on two first-degree murder complaints.
Police were called to a home in the 500 block of East Tecumseh Street about 4:20 a.m. for unknown trouble, and upon arrival they found a woman and teenage girl had been fatally shot, according to an arrest and booking report.
The adult victim was Peeples’ girlfriend, and the teenage girl was her niece, the report states.
Several children, including two infants, were in the home when the shooting occurred, and one told investigators they were awakened by Peeples “making noise.” Peeples and his girlfriend reportedly had been fighting earlier in the night.
“The witness was hiding behind the bedroom door when (they) observed the suspect shoot (their family member) in the head which killed her,” the report states. “The suspect then attempted to locate the witness who was hiding from the suspect.”
The witness waited until Peeples was gone to call 911. The other children in the home were physically unharmed, Tulsa Police Lt. Brandon Watkins said.
Officers tracked Peeples to a residence in the 3100 block of North Hartford Avenue and arrested him when he came outside about 10:10 a.m., according to the report. The witness had identified him from a photo lineup.
Peeples pleaded guilty to violating a protective order last November, and he received a suspended sentence for child abuse by injury in 2015, online court records show.
The victims, who have not yet been identified, are Tulsa's 64th and 65th homicide victims this year. Sixty-two people were killed in the city in all of last year.
