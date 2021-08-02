Update: Lanes reopened after truck falls off ramp onto U.S. 75 southbound lanes near 36th Street North

A tractor-trailer rig fell onto the south lanes of U.S. 75 after driving off a ramp from Oklahoma 11 on Monday afternoon.

North and south lanes of U.S. 75 were closed after the crash, which occurred about 3:15 p.m., due to fuel leaking onto the road.

The northbound lanes opened about 30 minutes after the collision, but the southbound lanes remained closed for several hours while the Oklahoma Department of Transportation cleaned the fuel that had leaked, Tulsa Police Sgt. Wyatt Poth said.

The truck was driving on the ramp from the westbound lanes of Oklahoma 11 to the southbound lanes of U.S. 75.

Poth said police were unsure of exactly what happened, but he said the truck drove off the ramp and fell over the embankment onto U.S. 75. The truck hit another vehicle as it fell, Poth said.

The truck driver sustained "significant injuries" but is expected to survive, Poth said. The occupants of the other vehicle were uninjured, he said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.