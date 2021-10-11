Update: Lanes reopened after bridge struck by motorist at U.S. 75, I-44; no issues found by inspectors, ODOT says

UPDATE (11 a.m.): Traffic is open for all lanes that were affected by the inspection of a struck bridge at the U.S. 75 and I-44 junction.

"The bridge was inspected and no safety or structural issues were found," ODOT said in a news release.

A motorist struck a temporary bridge near roadwork at the Interstate 44/U.S. 75 interchange in west Tulsa, forcing lane closures expected to cause "significant delays" for drivers early Monday.

Damage from the accident will be surveyed later Monday in the daylight hours, according to Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

Northbound U.S. 75 remains narrowed to one lane at I-44 as of about 10 a.m.; two lanes of southbound U.S. 75 are open. Eastbound I-44 traffic has been limited to one lane at U.S. 75 as inspectors assess damage on the bridge.