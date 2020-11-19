Update: Jury trials halted in Tulsa County through Jan. 11, court administrator says

LaFortune, in his response, said the administrative order he signed on courthouse protocols this summer prohibits anyone other than attorneys and court participants from entering the building.

He also highlighted the use of another building for forcible entry and detainer, or eviction, and small claims cases and said some judges have done court proceedings virtually.

But Proehl-Day said the obviously large sizes of in-person court dockets, including the one on which she appeared, should be a signal to reconsider current strategy.

She noted the crowd in her photograph did not include those with courthouse business on the other side of the first floor, such as traffic cases and arraignments.

LaFortune on Wednesday said he has asked to “step up enforcement” of the administrative provision regarding who is allowed in the building and touted the protocols in place as being “excellent.”

However, he said: “Getting all court participants to follow (our protocols) is much more difficult. You can never excise personal responsibility and accountability from this equation.”