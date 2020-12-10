 Skip to main content
Update: Interstate 44 reopened west of Tulsa after fatal crash
Update (11:15 a.m.): The interstate reopened to westbound traffic after a closure that lasted two hours and 16 minutes, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Westbound lanes of Interstate 44 are closed in west Tulsa while the Oklahoma Highway Patrol works the scene of a fatal crash. 

Troopers closed the roadway just east of 49th West Avenue about 8:30 a.m., according to a news release. 

There is no estimated time of reopening. 

This is a developing story. Check tulsaworld.com for updates. 

Breaking News