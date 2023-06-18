A line of intense storms with high winds overnight brought down power lines and left thousands of residents without electricity Sunday morning.

The city reported that nearly 250 power poles or lines were down in Tulsa with more than 150,000 without power in the metro area. Between midnight and 5 a.m., 911 received more than 4,500 calls, the city said in a press release.

The National Weather Service had reported that storms would pack wind gusts of 80-90 mph as they passed over Tulsa and northeast Oklahoma late Saturday. Storm sirens sounded in the Tulsa metro area to warn of the high winds.

Public Service Co. of Oklahoma reported more than 200,000 customers were without power in the Tulsa and McAlester areas. In a release, PSO said it faced "the most significant restoration event since the 2007 ice storm" and warned restoring power to its customers would involve a "multi-day recovery."

City crews were responding to damage across Tulsa and the Emergency Operations Center was activated to coordinate response to the storm, according to the city's release.

People were urged to stay off the roads and stay home.

The Tulsa Police Department remains on Operation Slick Streets and officers are prioritizing storm-related, injury and emergency calls.

More than 35 city crews were clearing Tulsa’s main streets with others working to assess storm conditions neighborhood-by-neighborhood. Work will occur during daylight hours throughout the next few days.

Most of Tulsa’s main roads are passable at this time and crews were turning their focus to neighborhood streets.

The city’s green waste site was closed due to downed power lines and residents were urge to keep limbs and debris bundled up and on their property until further notice.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.