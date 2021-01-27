Update: Ice reported on Rogers County commute; winter weather advisory in place

Update (6:30 a.m. Wednesday): A winter weather advisory is in place through 9 a.m. in several counties northeast of Tulsa.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers reported four non-injury collisions early Wednesday on icy Rogers County bridges and overpasses.

Accumulation of up to 1 inch of snow is forecast for Adair, Craig, Delaware, Mayes, Cherokee and Ottawa counties, according to National Weather Service in Tulsa.

Northeast Oklahoma could see light snow late tonight into Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

However, no travel impacts are expected, forecasters said.

Forecasters are tracking a weather system expected to lift northeast out of the southwest and move quickly across central Kansas tonight that could bring some winter weather to the area.

The main part of the system will be further to the north, but light snow mixed with rain are possible north of Interstate 40 through northeast Oklahoma and into northwest Arkansas