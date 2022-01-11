Update: I-44 reopened seven hours after truck carrying 71 cattle crashes

Update: East and westbound lanes were reopened about 5 a.m. Wednesday after the crashes were cleaned up.

Traffic on Interstate 44 has been shut down after a truck transporting cattle overturned at the I-244 interchange in west Tulsa, and there have been reports of other trucks and cars hitting cattle on the highway.

Law enforcement officials have closed both directions of travel on I-44 and shut down U.S. 75 ramps to I-44 as they try to round up the cattle.

The truck was carrying 71 head of cattle, a state trooper confirmed, and 58 of them were unaccounted for. The rest were either dead or have been captured, a dispatcher said.

A Tulsa Fire Department spokesman confirmed that three cows were hit by a tractor-trailer near the I-44 exit onto 51st Street. A herd of cows was reported to be at a west Tulsa QuikTrip, and herds were seen all the way from Union and Waco avenues to 49th West Avenue.

Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Tulsa Police Department, Tulsa Fire Department and Sapulpa Police Department are among the agencies responding.