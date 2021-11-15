Update: I-244 ramp to US-75 north reopened after accident involving load of steel

Update: The ramp was reopened after a closure that lasted two hours and 42 minutes.

The exit ramp from Interstate 244 eastbound to U.S. 75 northbound is closed after a tractor-trailer's load of steel shifted into the truck's cabin, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Troopers closed the ramp just before 8 a.m. after the truck driver braked to avoid a vehicle stopped on the exit ramp, causing his load of steel to break its binding straps and strike the rear of his cab.

The load of steel will have to be removed from the tractor-trailer before the road is reopened, troopers reported.

There is no estimated time of reopening.

