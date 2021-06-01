Update: Highways, roads reopened after President Biden departs Tulsa

Update: Air Force One has taken off from Tulsa International Airport and all roads "are back to regular traffic conditions," Tulsa police said in a Facebook post.

An earlier version of this story appears below:

The president's visit on the centennial commemoration of the Tulsa Race Massacre is likely to affect local traffic, police warn.

President Joe Biden landed at Tulsa International Airport on schedule around 1 p.m. "During the convoy some roads and highways will be temporarily closed as the motorcade passes by," according to Tulsa Police.

As his motorcade proceeds along its route to Greenwood, westbound Interstate 244 on the north side of the Inner Dispersal Loop will be closed, Tulsa Police announced around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Some travelers may also see delays for incoming and outgoing flights at Tulsa International and R.L. Jones Jr./Riverside airports.