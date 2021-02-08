Update: Highway closed between Skiatook, Hominy; winter weather advisory in place through midnight

As of 11 a.m. Monday, EMSA reported 93 vehicle collisions around Tulsa as ice greeted the morning commuters.
Oklahoma 20 is closed between Skiatook and Hominy, according to the Department of Public Safety.
According to a volunteer firefighter, the stretch of highway between Osage Casino and Teepee Road was closed shortly after 11 a.m.
City roads are safest, meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Tulsa said of the driving conditions.
Temperatures are expected to hover around freezing, with a winter weather advisory in place through midnight, 12 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to forecasters.
Drivers are warned to watch out for slick spots, especially on elevated roadways, overpasses and bridges.
"The freezing line is expected to slowly migrate southward through the day, with freezing drizzle to continue," forecasters said in an 8 a.m. update.
Sand Springs, Owasso, Collinsville, Skiatook and Sperry were among districts to announce school closures Monday. Catoosa students were set to return from distance learning Monday, but the district canceled classes due to weather.
Grab-and-go meals through Tulsa Public Schools and athletic activities were canceled, TPS announced Monday on Twitter.
Freezing rain could continue Tuesday night and into Thursday, according to the hazardous weather outlook for Tulsa.
"Much colder air will move in late this week and into the weekend, along with some chances of light snow. Dangerous wind chills from zero to near ten below zero will be possible Friday morning and into the weekend," forecasters say.
Tulsa is expected to see drizzle continue into Monday afternoon and overnight, with accumulations expected to stay low, Pete Snyder of the National Weather Service said.
He said the commute Monday night and Tuesday morning may be affected by some frozen slick spots, including on city roads. He said highways and raised roads will be the most likely to be icy.
The freezing boundary layer is slowly moving south of Tulsa in Okmulgee County, Snyder said, and north of that boundary, temperatures are going to stay below freezing.
The temperatures are expected to stay cold through the week and get even colder into the weekend and next week.
Precipitation in the form of snow is predicted Saturday, but accumulations will still be low.
Tulsa-area forecast
Monday: Areas of freezing drizzle. Cloudy, with a high near 30.
Monday night: Cloudy, low around 21. North wind 10 to 15 mph.
Tuesday: Cloudy, with a high near 32. Wind chill values between 9 and 19.
Tuesday night: Cloudy, low around 21.
Wednesday: 20% chance of freezing rain before noon. Cloudy, high near 31.
Wednesday night: Cloudy, low around 20. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday: Cloudy, with a high near 27. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 14.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, high near 27.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 14.
Saturday: 20% chance of snow. Partly sunny, high near 22. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Photos: Tulsa and surrounding communities get hit by icy weather
Currently stuck on the on ramp to 169 southbound at 96th Street North in #owasso Not only is it Un-driveable it’s almost un-walkable. I don’t k ow what the endgame here is. Stay home if possible! @tulsaworld #okwx pic.twitter.com/3h6POeJKqh— Mike Simons (@mikesimonsphoto) February 8, 2021
Given the unexpected inclement weather and the potential for melting and refreezing of ice on the roads, we are erring on the side of safety for everyone on our team and adjusting our team schedules for today. We WILL be open today, Feb. 8, but with the following modifications: pic.twitter.com/J5VAydMB2i— TulsaSchools (@TulsaSchools) February 8, 2021