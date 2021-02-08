Update: Highway closed between Skiatook, Hominy; winter weather advisory in place through midnight

Grab-and-go meals through Tulsa Public Schools and athletic activities were canceled, TPS announced Monday on Twitter.

Freezing rain could continue Tuesday night and into Thursday, according to the hazardous weather outlook for Tulsa.

"Much colder air will move in late this week and into the weekend, along with some chances of light snow. Dangerous wind chills from zero to near ten below zero will be possible Friday morning and into the weekend," forecasters say.

Tulsa is expected to see drizzle continue into Monday afternoon and overnight, with accumulations expected to stay low, Pete Snyder of the National Weather Service said.

He said the commute Monday night and Tuesday morning may be affected by some frozen slick spots, including on city roads. He said highways and raised roads will be the most likely to be icy.

The freezing boundary layer is slowly moving south of Tulsa in Okmulgee County, Snyder said, and north of that boundary, temperatures are going to stay below freezing.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The temperatures are expected to stay cold through the week and get even colder into the weekend and next week.

Precipitation in the form of snow is predicted Saturday, but accumulations will still be low.