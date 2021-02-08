Update: Highway closed between Skiatook, Hominy; winter weather advisory in place through 6 p.m.

Monday night: Cloudy, low around 21. North wind 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday: Cloudy, with a high near 32. Wind chill values between 9 and 19. Tuesday night: Cloudy, low around 21. Wednesday: 20% chance of freezing rain before noon. Cloudy, high near 31. Wednesday night: Cloudy, low around 20. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Thursday: Cloudy, with a high near 27. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 14. Friday: Mostly cloudy, high near 27. Friday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 14. Saturday: 20% chance of snow. Partly sunny, high near 22. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Throwback Tulsa: Ten years ago, winter storm hits state with record snowfalls
Tulsa Transit driver Michael Morrison waits in his bus after the bus got stuck in the snow, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2011 in Tulsa, Okla. Blizzard conditions struck the Tulsa area stranding motorists and shutting down much of the city. Tulsa World File
A car makes it way down snow covered Sheridan street near 46th on Feb 1, 2011 TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
A snow drift covers the side of a home near 46th and Sheridan on Feb 1, 2011 TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Michael David works to clear the stairwell at The Orleans building on South Rockford Avenue near 13th Street on Feb. 1, 2011. A historic winter blizzard pummeled the Tulsa area with snow and high winds. Tulsa World File
Brett Farr,8, lies in the snow in his front yard in Owasso FEB. 1, 2011. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Ice crystals form on windows as snow continues to fall on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2011. Tulsa World File
A car stuck in the snow in the covered parking lot at Tulsa Promenade. Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2011. Tulsa World File
Workers try to clear snow from the Southroads Mall Shopping Center. Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2011. Tulsa World File
A truck stuck in the snow at 41st Street and Darlington Ave. Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2011 Tulsa World File
Derrick Young, of Tulsa, pushes his SUV after getting stuck near Cincinnati Avenue and Pine Street, during a blizzard in Tulsa, on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2011. Tulsa World File
Desmond Jones, 12, shovels snow in front of his family's house near Cincinnati Avenue and Pine Street, during a blizzard in Tulsa, on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2011. Tulsa World File
An antifreeze container sits at the intersection of Pine Street and Cincinnati Avenue, during a blizzard in Tulsa, on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2011. Tulsa World File
Vehicles pass by John Eldridge, of Tulsa, walks home near Cincinnati Avenue and Pine Street after his vehicle got stuck in snow several blocks back, during a blizzard in Tulsa, on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2011. Tulsa World File
Jahan and his son Luke Abdoveis take advantage of the day off to play in the snow in their front yard, Feb. 1, 2011. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
(Left) Gable Krebsbach, Matthew Miggins and Perry Black help a stranded motorist whose car got stuck at 21st and Utica intersection, Feb. 1, 2011. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Salvador Hernandez runs down 15th Street near Peoria Avenue to get out of the weather on Feb. 1, 2011. Hernandez was hoping to grab a bite to eat at McDonald's. Traffic was sparse on major highways and roadways as a winter blizzard pounded the area with high winds and snow. Tulsa World File
A motorist passes at the intersection of 15th Street and Peoria Avenue on Feb. 1, 2011. Traffic was sparse on major highways and roadways as a winter blizzard pounded the area with high winds and snow. Tulsa World File
A motorist passes on the BA Expressway near Peoria Avenue on Feb. 1, 2011. Traffic was sparse on major highways and roadways as a winter blizzard pounded the area with high winds and snow. Tulsa World File
Skiatook received 12 inches by Tuesday morning. Feb. 1, 2011. KATHRYN COOPER/Tulsa World
A grater plowing snow on the ramps to I-44 at Riverside gets stuck on a snow mound as eastbound highway traffic whizzes by Feb. 2, 2011. Tulsa World File
Kids and adults sled and snowboard near Harweldon on Feb 2, 2011. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
A view looking north along Peoria from the I-44 overpass shows traffic along major streets beginning to return to normal in Tulsa, OK Feb. 2, 2011. Tulsa World File
Jesus Chavez walks his bike west on East 11th Street near Harvard Ave. In FEB. 2, 2011. Chavez was walksing to work. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Carrgan Hill, 7, makes a snow angel in the snow near Pine Street and Elgin Avenue, in the aftermath of a blizzard in north Tulsa, on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2011. Tulsa World File
Hundreds of University of Tulsa Students join in a snowball fight Feb. 2, 2011 on University of Tulsa campus. Tulsa World File
Ten-year-old Destiny Warrior throws snow on Oklahoma Street near Frankfort Avenue, in the aftermath of a blizzard in north Tulsa, on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2011. Tulsa World File
"Lady," a miniature poodle basks in the snow near Pine Street and Elgin Avenue, in the aftermath of a blizzard in north Tulsa, on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2011. Tulsa World File
North Tulsans India Marr (at right) and LaBrisa Williams walk home from the Gateway grocery store along Pine Street, near Elgn Avenue, in the aftermath of a blizzard in north Tulsa, on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2011. Tulsa World File
E.J. Tecson (at left), 7, is chased down while playing with his brother D'Waylan Tecson, 10, near Pine Street and Elgin Avenue, in the aftermath of a blizzard in north Tulsa, on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2011. Tulsa World File
A Tulsa Transit bus is stuck in snow on 15th St. past Peoria looking west, Feb. 2, 2011. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Beau Masingale with All Around Site Service's piles up snow to be trucked out of Utica Square, Feb. 2, 2011. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Hundreds of University of Tulsa Students join in a snowball fight Feb. 2, 2011 on University of Tulsa campus. Tulsa World File
An aerial of the Arkansas river and the skyline of Tulsa after major winter storm on Feb 2, 2011. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
An aerial of a snow plow with a long line of vehicles behind on the Will Rogers turnpike near Catoosa on Feb 2, 2011. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
An aerial of the Arkansas river and the skyline of Tulsa after major winter storm on Feb 2, 2011. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Eric Waugh, Brookside, shovels out his car Feb. 2, 2011 to see if he can get to work. Tulsa World File
Kelli Rauche, age nine, loses her boots as she comes off a snow ramp as she sleds down the hills next to Will Rogers High School in Tulsa, OK Feb. 3, 2011. Tulsa World File
Precious Lane makes her way out of a residential area near a city of Tulsa Salt truck in a ditch and plow in a ditch at East 61st Street North and North Cincinnati Ave. Feb. 3, 2011. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Terry Campbell loads groceries in his truck outside Gateway Market Tulsa, near Pine Street and Peoria Avenue, in the aftermath of a blizzard, on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2011. Tulsa World File
Nathan Wallace goes airborne off a snow ramp as he sleds down the hills next to Will Rogers High School in Tulsa, OK Feb. 3, 2011. Tulsa World File
James Manning and his dog NASA walk down Boston Ave on their way home, Feb. 4, 2011. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
John Phillips helps stranded motorist Daneile Brown by hooking his rope to her car and pulling her out of the snow with his truck in Owasso Feb. 4, 2011. Phillips was just passing by and stopped to help. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Jake Sizelove runs from Colbert Nelson in a snow storm near 46th and Sheridan on Feb 4, 2011. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Jeff Johnbaptiste, a maintenance worker at the Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market at 21st Street and Yale Avenue, pushes carts as snow falls on Friday, Feb. 4, 2011. Tulsa World File
A vehicle travels on the BA expressway near Yale Ave with a heavy load of snow on its roof on Feb 4, 2011. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
A duck walks through a comercial parking lot in Owasso in the snow Feb. 4, 2011. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
A city truck dumps snow scooped from downtown Tulsa, onto a parking lot at 2nd and Greenwood in downtown Tulsa, OK Feb. 5, 2011 as snow clearing continues after the record snow event earlier in the week. Tulsa World File
Cars remain under a snow collapsed car port awning at an apartment complex in the 5000 block of south Harvard in Tulsa, OK Feb. 7, 2011. Tulsa World File
A reflection of cars in the snow is seen as a sign announcing the closing of Rogers Mini Stop hangs on the window Feb. 9, 2011. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
A tow truck is near a semi that appears to be stuck near Ramona on HW 75 on Feb 9, 2011. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Postman Rick Langkford delivers mail near 46th and Maplewood in deep and blowing snow on Feb 9, 2011. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Snow covered houses in Broken Arrow, Okla on Feb 9, 2011. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
A boat dock that was damaged last week and new damage to the ones in the back at South Grand Lake on Feb 9, 2011. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
A list of cancled departures due to the snow at Tulsa International Airport Feb. 9, 2011. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
A duck swims in Port Carlos, along Grand Lake, on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2011. Tulsa World File
