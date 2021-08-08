Update: Haskell police say Jenks woman fatally shot

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting Saturday in Haskell in which a woman from Jenks was killed.
The shooting occurred about 4 p.m. on the northeast side of the Muskogee County town, Haskell police said in Facebook posts.
The woman was identified as Alyssa Rene Edlund, 27.
"Please pray for her family. If you have any information regarding this shooting please contact us," Haskell police said on their Facebook page.
"The Oklahoma (State) Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is handling this investigation.
"We are currently processing the crime scene and interviewing witnesses and others. We will update the information when we can," an earlier post said.
The OSBI had not released any additional details about the shooting on Sunday.