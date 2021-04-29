Update: Flood warning for Illinois River continues through late Thursday

Update Thursday, 8:30 a.m.: Areas of the Illinois River in Cherokee, Adair and Delaware counties will remain under a flood warning until late Thursday night, the National Weather Service in Tulsa reported.
The areas affected include Tahlequah, Chewey and Watts. The moderate flooding affected some farmlands and permanent campgrounds from Fidler's Bend to the Arkansas border and made the river too turbulent and hazardous to float.
About 7:30 a.m. Thursday, the river's stage near Watts was nearly 20 feet, according to the report. Flood stage is 13 feet.
NWS reports the river has crested and is expected to fall below 8 feet by Friday morning.
Most areas surrounding Tulsa received less than an inch of rain yesterday, but the totals grew toward the southeast with a couple dashes reaching nearly 5 inches near Sallisaw and Hugo, according to the Oklahoma Mesonet.
Update Wednesday, 9:45 p.m.: A tornado watch has been issued for Creek, Okmulgee, Okfuskee and McIntosh counties to last until 2 a.m.
The tornado warning for LaFlore County has expired.
Update 9:00 p.m.: A tornado warning has been issued for northeastern LeFlore County.
A severe thunderstorm with strong level rotation that could produce a tornado was located near Bokoshe moving east at 30 mph. The warning will last until 9:45 p.m.
Update 8:30 p.m.: A tornado watch has been issued for Haskell, Latimer, LeFlore, McCurtain and Pittsburg counties until 2 a.m.
The Illinois River is in a flood warning in several areas: near Chewey, affecting Adair, Cherokee and Delaware counties; near Watts, affecting Adair and Delaware counties; and near Tahlequah affecting Cherokee County. The flood warning will last until Friday afternoon.
Update 11:45 a.m.: The tornado warning for Haskell, McIntosh and Pittsburg counties has been canceled.
The flash flood warning remains in effect for Muskogee, Sequoyah, Haskell, McIntosh, and Pittsburg counties until 2:45 p.m.
Update 11:11 a.m.: A tornado warning is now in effect for Haskell, McIntosh and Pittsburg counties until noon.
A severe thunderstorm with strong low level rotation that could produce a tornado at any time was located near Crowder about 11:09 a.m. moving northeast at 30 mph.
Residents near Eufaula, Canadian, Crowder, Arrowhead State Park and Enterprise are advised to take shelter immediately.
The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a tornado warning for McIntosh and Pittsburg counties.
The agency issued the warning about 10:40 a.m. Wednesday for southwestern McIntosh County and northwestern Pittsburg County after radar indicated rotation within a severe thunderstorm near Scipio moving northeast at 50 mph.
The warning will expire at 11:15 a.m.
Residents near Scipio, Crowder and Indianola are urged to take cover immediately.
A flash flood warning is also in effect for Muskogee, Sequoyah, Haskell, McIntosh, and Pittsburg counties until 2:45 p.m.
Between 1-3 inches of rain had fallen at the time of issue, and additional rainfall amounts between 1-2 inches are expected before the warning's expiration.
The rain could cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, streets or underpasses, the agency stated, reminding Oklahomans to "turn around, don't drown" when faced with a flooded road.