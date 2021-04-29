Update: Flood warning for Illinois River continues through late Thursday

Update Thursday, 8:30 a.m.: Areas of the Illinois River in Cherokee, Adair and Delaware counties will remain under a flood warning until late Thursday night, the National Weather Service in Tulsa reported.

The areas affected include Tahlequah, Chewey and Watts. The moderate flooding affected some farmlands and permanent campgrounds from Fidler's Bend to the Arkansas border and made the river too turbulent and hazardous to float.

About 7:30 a.m. Thursday, the river's stage near Watts was nearly 20 feet, according to the report. Flood stage is 13 feet.

NWS reports the river has crested and is expected to fall below 8 feet by Friday morning.

Most areas surrounding Tulsa received less than an inch of rain yesterday, but the totals grew toward the southeast with a couple dashes reaching nearly 5 inches near Sallisaw and Hugo, according to the Oklahoma Mesonet.

Update Wednesday, 9:45 p.m.: A tornado watch has been issued for Creek, Okmulgee, Okfuskee and McIntosh counties to last until 2 a.m.

The tornado warning for LaFlore County has expired.