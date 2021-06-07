Update: Flood warning in place as early storms continue to dump rain

A flood warning is in place for Tulsa County, as well as parts of Creek and Osage counties, through 11:15 a.m. Monday. A flash flood warning is also in place through 10 a.m.

"Roadways near low-water crossings are likely to remain flooded due to runoff from earlier heavy rains," National Weather Service Tulsa forecasters said. U.S. 75 in Okmulgee is closed to traffic in both directions near a railroad overpass.

Thunderstorms started dropping 1-3 inches of rain around 5-5:30 a.m., with another half inch to 1 inch possible in the area, according to National Weather Service Tulsa.

"Slow-moving storms with high rainfall rates will lead to localized rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches, which will cause isolated flash flooding. Stronger cells may also briefly produce marginally severe hail, but organized severe weather is not expected," forecasters said.

Widespread scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue into Tuesday before a warming trend, the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.

The Tulsa area forecast: