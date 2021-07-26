 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Update: Father of young children found alone early Monday connects with police
0 Comments

Update: Father of young children found alone early Monday connects with police

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Children found - TPD

After two young children were found alone early Monday, Tulsa Police are asking for help finding their home.

 Provided

Update (7:15 a.m.): Police say the children's father has arrived on scene.

The breaking news version of the story is below:

After two young children were found alone early Monday, Tulsa Police are asking for help finding their home.

Officers responded shortly after 6 a.m. near the 6100 block of South Hudson Avenue after a passerby reported finding two unattended children about 6 years old and 3 years old. They were walking alone, according to officers, who have not been able to determine their identities.

"The children appear to be healthy," a news release states. 

Tulsa Police can be reached via the nonemergency line at 918-596-9222.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Recycling hair: UK stylists promote eco-drive

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News