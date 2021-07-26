Update: Father of young children found alone early Monday connects with police

Update (7:15 a.m.): Police say the children's father has arrived on scene.

After two young children were found alone early Monday, Tulsa Police are asking for help finding their home.

Officers responded shortly after 6 a.m. near the 6100 block of South Hudson Avenue after a passerby reported finding two unattended children about 6 years old and 3 years old. They were walking alone, according to officers, who have not been able to determine their identities.

"The children appear to be healthy," a news release states.

Tulsa Police can be reached via the nonemergency line at 918-596-9222.