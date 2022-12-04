 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Update: Fatal stabbing victim identified by Tulsa police after arrest

  • Updated
  • 0

Update: Police early Monday identified the victim as Raul Salgado, 35.

A 56-year-old Tulsa man was arrested following the fatal stabbing of another man early Sunday, police said.

At 3:20 a.m. officers responded to a stabbing at Pioneer Plaza apartments, 901 N. Elgin, where a man was found dead with a stab wound, police said in a news release.

A suspect, Troy Decker, was arrested and booked into the Tulsa Jail on a complaint of first-degree murder. He was being held without bond.

Additional information was not immediately available Sunday.

The incident was the city’s 68th homicide this year, police said.

Troy Decker

Decker
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Indonesia’s Mount Semeru volcano erupts, spews huge clouds of ash

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert