Update: Fatal stabbing victim identified by Tulsa police after arrest

Update: Police early Monday identified the victim as Raul Salgado, 35.
A 56-year-old Tulsa man was arrested following the fatal stabbing of another man early Sunday, police said.
At 3:20 a.m. officers responded to a stabbing at Pioneer Plaza apartments, 901 N. Elgin, where a man was found dead with a stab wound, police said in a news release.
A suspect, Troy Decker, was arrested and booked into the Tulsa Jail on a complaint of first-degree murder. He was being held without bond.
Additional information was not immediately available Sunday.
The incident was the city’s 68th homicide this year, police said.