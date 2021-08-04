 Skip to main content
Update: Fatal crash investigation cleared on Broken Arrow Expressway
Update: Fatal crash investigation cleared on Broken Arrow Expressway

  • Updated
Update (9:30 a.m.): Westbound traffic is now flowing through the Lynn Lane area after being closed about five hours.

"The collision is still being investigated by advanced traffic investigators and is likely to be a lengthy investigation," a news release from Broken Arrow police states. 

A fatal crash has closed westbound Broken Arrow Expressway early Wednesday morning, with traffic expected to be affected for several hours.

According to Broken Arrow Police, multiple vehicles were involved in a collision around 4:30 a.m. with at least one fatality.

The department's traffic investigation unit is on scene, where westbound lanes are closed through morning rush hour. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

This story is developing. Check back at tulsaworld.com for updates.

