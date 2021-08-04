Update: Fatal crash investigation cleared on Broken Arrow Expressway

Update (9:30 a.m.): Westbound traffic is now flowing through the Lynn Lane area after being closed about five hours.

"The collision is still being investigated by advanced traffic investigators and is likely to be a lengthy investigation," a news release from Broken Arrow police states.

A fatal crash has closed westbound Broken Arrow Expressway early Wednesday morning, with traffic expected to be affected for several hours.

According to Broken Arrow Police, multiple vehicles were involved in a collision around 4:30 a.m. with at least one fatality.