Update: Crews get back-up pump online to improve water pressure after 30-million-gallon-per-day pump taken out of service

Update 10:10 a.m. Thursday:
Residents in areas affected by a Wednesday leak in at the Mohawk Water Treatment Plant should be experiencing improved water pressure after crews were able to get a back-up water pump running early Thursday. Affected areas are listed below:
• Southside Secondary Pressure Zone: 61st Street to 91st Street from Harvard Avenue to Sheridan Road.
• Near the Tulsa County Fairgrounds: 15th Street to 24th Street from Harvard to Yale avenues.
• Sunset Plaza Apartments service area: Independence Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
• Turkey Mountain service area
• Oakhurst service area: 61st St. to 71st St from 33rd West Avenue to 65th West Avenue.
• Gilcrease Hills Secondary Pressure Zone: 36th Street North to Edison Avenue from the L.L. Tisdale Expressway to the Botanical Gardens.
• West Tulsa: 31st to 51st streets from Southwest Boulevard to 81st West Avenue.
• Woodcrest Service Area: South of Pine Street from 174th East Avenue to 193rd East Avenue.
Update 8:40 a.m. Thursday: More than 150 waterline breaks have accumulated on the city's to-do list as of Thursday morning. Crews have been hard at work making repairs in the freezing conditions, but repairs remain scheduled for breaks that were reported as early as Friday, according to the city's online dashboard. It's estimated more than 1,600 customers are affected.
🚿 WATER LINE REPAIRS ONGOING - YOU MAY LOSE SERVICE 🚽 As crews continue to fix the breaks, several people may be...Posted by Tulsa Police Department on Thursday, February 18, 2021
A water pump at the Mohawk Water Treatment Plant was taken out of service Wednesday night due to a "significant leak," the city of Tulsa announced.
The loss of the 30-million-gallon-per-day pump resulted in a loss of water storage tank levels, and some Tulsa residents can expect low water pressure as a result, officials said.
The pump had to be taken out of service immediately due to the leak, and then a back-up pump failed to start. Maintenance staff do not expect the back-up pump to be operational until Thursday morning, the city said.
The loss of the pump will affect some water customers' pressure, but it has not affected any other water operations, and waterline repair work will still continue through the night, the city said.
Customers in the "highest points of the city" should expect low water pressure and volume. Those locations include but are not limited to:
• Southside Secondary Pressure Zone: 61st Street to 91st Street from Harvard Avenue to Sheridan Road.
• Near the Tulsa County Fairgrounds: 15th Street to 24th Street from Harvard to Yale avenues.
• Sunset Plaza Apartments service area: Independence Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
• Turkey Mountain service area
• Oakhurst service area: 61st St. to 71st St from 33rd West Avenue to 65th West Avenue.
• Gilcrease Hills Secondary Pressure Zone: 36th Street North to Edison Avenue from the L.L. Tisdale Expressway to the Botanical Gardens.
• West Tulsa: 31st to 51st streets from Southwest Boulevard to 81st West Avenue.
• Woodcrest Service Area: South of Pine Street from 174th East Avenue to 193rd East Avenue.
Featured video: Water main breaks in Tulsa
Photos: Tulsa's winter weather from above
Weather
Watch Now: Sledders take advantage of winter weather
Weather
Weather
Weather
Weather
Weather
Weather
Weather
Weather
Weather
Weather
Weather
Weather
Weather
Weather
Weather
Weather
A major winter storm blasted Tulsa on Sunday with snow and bitterly cold temperatures. Wind chill values were 12 degrees below zero in the are…
Photos: Tulsa firefighers battle a three alarm blaze next to Marshall Brewing Co.