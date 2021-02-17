Update: Crews get back-up pump online to improve water pressure after 30-million-gallon-per-day pump taken out of service

A water pump at the Mohawk Water Treatment Plant was taken out of service Wednesday night due to a "significant leak," the city of Tulsa announced.

The loss of the 30-million-gallon-per-day pump resulted in a loss of water storage tank levels, and some Tulsa residents can expect low water pressure as a result, officials said.

The pump had to be taken out of service immediately due to the leak, and then a back-up pump failed to start. Maintenance staff do not expect the back-up pump to be operational until Thursday morning, the city said.

The loss of the pump will affect some water customers' pressure, but it has not affected any other water operations, and waterline repair work will still continue through the night, the city said.

Customers in the "highest points of the city" should expect low water pressure and volume. Those locations include but are not limited to:

• Southside Secondary Pressure Zone: 61st Street to 91st Street from Harvard Avenue to Sheridan Road.

• Near the Tulsa County Fairgrounds: 15th Street to 24th Street from Harvard to Yale avenues.