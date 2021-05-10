 Skip to main content
Update: Creek Turnpike reopened following crash
All lanes of the Creek Turnpike have reopened following a Monday morning crash in south Tulsa. 

The severity of the crash is unknown, but the Oklahoma Highway Patrol asked that motorists avoid the area while troopers processed the scene. 

Eastbound lanes of the turnpike between Harvard and Yale avenues were reopened about 6:40 a.m. after first responders closed all lanes at 6 a.m. The westbound lanes in the same area were closed until just before 9 a.m., troopers reported. 

Traffic was diverted at Yale Avenue and Riverside Drive. 

This is a developing story. Check tulsaworld.com for updates.

