 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Update: Creek Turnpike eastbound reopens after accident involving school bus

  • Updated
  • 0
Creek closed eastbound 012023

Eastbound lanes of the Creek Turnpike are closed east of U.S. 169/64 early Friday.

 Google Maps

An accident involving a school bus closed eastbound lanes of the Creek Turnpike for about 20 minutes early Friday.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the road closure began around 8 a.m. at mile marker 14. OHP reported the road was cleared around 8:20.

Video: Traffic deaths are at record numbers

Close to 43,000 people died in a traffic crash in 2021, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. That's up from about 39,000 deaths in 2020.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Q&A: First female CEO of Osage Casinos rooted in tribe

Q&A: First female CEO of Osage Casinos rooted in tribe

"I am incredibly proud to have a long family history within the Osage Nation, including my great-grandmother, Rose Osage, an original allottee, and my father, retired Oklahoma District Judge and former Osage Nation Congressman Doug Revard," Kimberly Pearson says.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Climate change myths to debunk now

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert