Update: Broken Arrow Police reopen Aspen Avenue following call of barricaded person

Update, 6 p.m.: Aspen Avenue has been reopened to regular traffic.

"The situation has been investigated and it appears the subject is not a danger to others at this time," Broken Arrow police said in a news release.

An earlier version of this story appears below:

Broken Arrow police have closed a portion of Aspen (145th East) Avenue as they respond to reports of a barricaded person.

Police received reports of a person suffering from a "mental health episode" in the 2600 block of South Walnut Avenue about 1:30 p.m., police said in a news release.

Due to the information they received, police said they have closed Aspen Avenue from Gary Street to Delmar Street, between 91st and 101st streets.

The incident is an active and ongoing incident, police said, and they advised people to avoid the area and find alternate routes of traffic.