Update: Boy missing from DHS custody found

From Staff Reports
Update: Carson Jones was found safe Saturday in Midwest City, law enforcement officials confirmed.
Tulsa officers are seeking help in finding a 14-year-old boy who is reported missing from north Tulsa.
Carson Fredrick Jones is in Department of Human Services custody. He is white and was wearing a red shirt, blue shorts and no shoes when he was last seen in the area of 4700 N. Elgin Ave. on June 7, police said in a news release late Monday morning.
Medical issues put him in the endangered category, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call 918-596-9222.
