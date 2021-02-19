Update: Boil order urged for some Tulsans as more water line breaks, service interruptions expected with warmer weather

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The forecast for next week brings high temperatures in the mid-60s, according to National Weather Service Tulsa. Edwards said the warming will mean further ground shifts, which can cause even more breaks to water lines.

Thousands of customers and businesses have been affected as frigid temperatures resulted in 254 water line break reports by Thursday evening.

Mayor G.T. Bynum said as of Wednesday night, nearly all of the breaks that were leaking had been closed off, a process called “valving down.” It’s a policy change for responding to breaks that interrupts service for those in the area of the repair.

“I know it’s an inconvenience to our customers, but we need to do that to try to keep water within the system,” Edwards said, noting affected customers are notified so they can prepare to be without water for a day or two.