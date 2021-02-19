Update: Boil order urged for some Tulsans as more water line breaks, service interruptions expected with warmer weather

Update (noon): Discussions Friday with the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality have prompted city of Tulsa officials to issue a voluntary boil order for at least the next 72 hours for Tulsa water customers who have experienced low water pressure, are seeing discolored water, and those who have recently had water service restored after their water was shut off for waterline repairs.
Customers are asked to take the following precautions until further notice:
If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears;
Boil water intended for consumption for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation, or use bottled water;
Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker;
Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water;
Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians before utilizing the water in a bath or shower setting.
Update (10 a.m.): The city said 279 breaks have been reported since the freezing weather began.
As of Friday morning, 1,549 residential and 149 business customers have no water service while repairs to nearly 160 breaks remains ongoing.
A water station remains open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday at Expo Square; 75 residents brought their own containers Thursday to take advantage of the city service.
Update (8:25 a.m. Friday): The city of Tulsa says a deep-seated 4.2-magnitude earthquake early Friday in north-central Oklahoma will have no effect on efforts to repair water line breaks, now totaling 160 across Tulsa.
Note: The magnitude of the quake is likely to be revised.
The warm weather that’s expected to bring relief after several days of ice and snow is also expected to cause problems for ongoing water line break repairs, which totaled more than 160 across the city Thursday evening.
“We still have a long way to go as far as the water system is concerned,” Clayton Edwards, water and sewer director for the city of Tulsa, said Thursday. Repairs on the water line break board totaled 151 by Friday morning.
The forecast for next week brings high temperatures in the mid-60s, according to National Weather Service Tulsa. Edwards said the warming will mean further ground shifts, which can cause even more breaks to water lines.
Thousands of customers and businesses have been affected as frigid temperatures resulted in 254 water line break reports by Thursday evening.
Mayor G.T. Bynum said as of Wednesday night, nearly all of the breaks that were leaking had been closed off, a process called “valving down.” It’s a policy change for responding to breaks that interrupts service for those in the area of the repair.
“I know it’s an inconvenience to our customers, but we need to do that to try to keep water within the system,” Edwards said, noting affected customers are notified so they can prepare to be without water for a day or two.
Tulsans are asked for patience, with more than 111 lines valved down as of Thursday evening, affecting more than 1,600 customers and 132 businesses, according to the city. Edwards said 20 local contractor crews would be working in addition to 10 city crews along with eight other crews from the city that have been transitioned.
Unfortunately, the volume of repairs precludes the city from being able to notify affected customers about when service might return, Edwards said. He said customers can check the map at cityoftulsa.gov for repair sites.
“If you see a crew, you can expect perhaps later that day or the next day to see water restored,” he said.
Free water stations are set up for affected residents at local fire stations and Expo Square, Edwards said. No containers are provided. Fire stations are open 8 a.m.-8 p.m.; Expo Square’s station at the Tulsa fairgrounds Gate 2 will be open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. each day.
Water levels in Tulsa storage tanks have been a concern with use for the month already twice the normal amount for February as residents leave faucets dripping to prevent frozen pipes.
A pump at the Mohawk Water Treatment Plant was temporarily taken out of service due to a leak, also affecting storage tank levels, but Edwards said the pumping capacity was restored with backup equipment early Thursday.
Edwards said the current amount of water being pumped daily, about 180 million gallons, is more comparable to the hottest summer days of August.
The Tulsa Fire Department has also responded to another 232 breaks on private fire lines, Edwards said, making the total for this storm close to the average repaired in an entire year.
Officials said conservation remains key to keep water storage at acceptable levels: those with service are asked to delay using dishwashers and washing machines, and avoid long showers.
President Joe Biden approved Gov. Kevin Stitt’s request for a disaster declaration after the winter storms. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is now authorized to coordinate disaster relief efforts in all 77 Oklahoma counties. Emergency protective measures for mass care and sheltering and direct federal assistance will be provided at 75% federal funding, according to a White House news release.
The declaration allows for reimbursement to cities, counties and tribes for the cost of eligible emergency protective measures related to mass care and sheltering operations through FEMA’s assistance program.
