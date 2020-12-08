Update: Body of missing teen from Tulsa Boys' Home found by authorities in Arkansas River

The body of a 13-year-old boy who walked away from the Tulsa Boys’ Home has been found in the Arkansas River, Tulsa County Sheriff’s deputies announced.
Rylan Harris was one of five teens, all 12 or 13, who walked away from the nonprofit Monday night apparently with a devious plan.
“Their plan, as we’ve been told by one of the other boys, was to go into town and go into Walmart and shoplift,” Executive Director Gregg Conway said. “They all got dressed and they had their backpacks and jackets on and they all left together. They were supposed to be in their rooms getting ready for bed.”
Although they may technically be teens, Conway said the boys' traumatic backgrounds place them more in the mental capacity range of young children.
Conway said staff members did everything they could to try to talk the boys out of leaving, but they are barred from physically stopping them. The facility is an open campus, and there are certain constraints on how staff can intervene.
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office deputies began searching the area after staff reported the runaways about 9:30 p.m., and one heard some of the boys calling for help near the Oklahoma 97 bridge, according to a news release.
A deputy at a nearby park was able to spotlight three boys on a sand bar, and a Sand Springs Fire Department crew rescued those three, who received medical attention at a local hospital.
The boys told authorities two other runaways had been washed away by the river while they were on the sand bar.
One made it to shore near a sand plant on the south side of the river, and Sand Springs Police were able to locate him, but Rylan was nowhere to be found.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol had two airboats on the water and a helicopter searching while deputies walked the riverbanks. The search was called off after 1 a.m. Tuesday but resumed at 7 a.m.
Tulsa County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Green said deputies were told Rylan couldn’t swim, but they, as well as the Tulsa Boys’ Home staff, were holding out hope as the day went on, still considering the mission one of search and rescue.
Before noon, an OHP crew found Rylan’s body in the river near the Holly Frontier refinery, Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Casey Roebuck said.
Conway said that Rylan had only been at the Tulsa Boys' Home since the end of September, and that he was a “lovable little guy” with an ability to lead.
“My No. 1 concern and focus right now are all of the boys and how they’re dealing with this, and then our second-tier priority is my staff,” Conway said. “This is a big deal and the impact of anything happening negative to any one of our guys is going to be taken hard by these staff, who are like these boys’ parents. This is their home away from home. Our staff are some of the most amazing people on the planet.”
“I draw my strength from the good Lord, and that’s what I’ll continue to do,” Conway continued. “We’ll get through this. We’ll power through it with God’s grace and strength and the prayer and full solidarity of the Tulsa Boys’ Home family.”
OHP will investigate the drowning.
