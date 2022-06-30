Update: Body found after man reported missing in Lake Eufaula

The body of a man who went missing was found in Lake Eufaula, according to Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris.
Phillip Allan Williams, 26, was last seen on a wave runner at the lake Wednesday afternoon. His body was found by a fisherman around 9:20 a.m. Thursday morning, Morris said.
What led to Williams' death is unknown.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Ashley Jones
Staff Writer
I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today