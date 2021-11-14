 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Update: Authorities capture two escaped federal prisoners in Rogers County
0 Comments

Update: Authorities capture two escaped federal prisoners in Rogers County

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Authorities late Sunday night captured two reported escaped federal fugitives in Rogers County.

U.S. marshals and Rogers County sheriff's deputies on Sunday were searching for Dustin Marris and Coker Barker, who were federal fugitives, the Rogers County Sheriff's Office said. 

"After an extraordinary amount of resources, our Rogers County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to announce that Dustin Marris and Coker Barker are in custody," the sheriff's office said in a social media post.

"They are being removed from the area by members of the U.S. Marshal’s Office, where they will be confined in a secured facility awaiting further federal processing.

"They were contained in a residence near the original area where both suspects fled on foot (Saturday) evening.

"No one was harmed and all law enforcement officers participating in the manhunt are safe and preparing to return home.

"We appreciate the assistance of our Rogers County community, and apologize for any inconvenience this well-organized, but understandably sensitive operation has caused for families and businesses in the secured perimeter," the Rogers County Sheriff's Office said.

In an earlier social media post, the sheriff's office said the men "should be considered armed and extremely dangerous."

The fugitives reportedly escaped from an Okmulgee County facility on Saturday, according to local TV reports and law enforcement scanner traffic urging officers to be on the lookout for them. 

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News