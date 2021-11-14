Update: Authorities capture two escaped federal prisoners in Rogers County

Authorities late Sunday night captured two reported escaped federal fugitives in Rogers County.

U.S. marshals and Rogers County sheriff's deputies on Sunday were searching for Dustin Marris and Coker Barker, who were federal fugitives, the Rogers County Sheriff's Office said.

"After an extraordinary amount of resources, our Rogers County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to announce that Dustin Marris and Coker Barker are in custody," the sheriff's office said in a social media post.

"They are being removed from the area by members of the U.S. Marshal’s Office, where they will be confined in a secured facility awaiting further federal processing.

"They were contained in a residence near the original area where both suspects fled on foot (Saturday) evening.

"No one was harmed and all law enforcement officers participating in the manhunt are safe and preparing to return home.

"We appreciate the assistance of our Rogers County community, and apologize for any inconvenience this well-organized, but understandably sensitive operation has caused for families and businesses in the secured perimeter," the Rogers County Sheriff's Office said.